The Washington Transit Center will be closed on Friday in observance of New Year’s Day.

Fixed route bus service will not operate Friday and will resume on Saturday, according to a Washington Transit Center news release.

Shared Ride transportation service will not operate past 5 p.m. Thursday in observance of New Year’s Eve, and will not operate Friday in observance of New Year’s Day, the release said.

Passengers needing to schedule trips for Saturday and Jan. 4 must call the Freedom Transit office before 12 p.m. on Thursday, the release said.

For more information, call Freedom Transit at 724-223-8747 or visit freedomtransit.org.

