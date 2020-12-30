The Washington Transit Center will be closed on Friday in observance of New Year’s Day.
Fixed route bus service will not operate Friday and will resume on Saturday, according to a Washington Transit Center news release.
Shared Ride transportation service will not operate past 5 p.m. Thursday in observance of New Year’s Eve, and will not operate Friday in observance of New Year’s Day, the release said.
Passengers needing to schedule trips for Saturday and Jan. 4 must call the Freedom Transit office before 12 p.m. on Thursday, the release said.
For more information, call Freedom Transit at 724-223-8747 or visit freedomtransit.org.