IMG_6961.jpg

State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, center, presents Washington Township supervisors a Senate of Pennsylvania citation for work on the public water system. With her are, from left, Joanna Pro, DCED regional director; and Washington Township Supervisors Walt Stout, Charlie Hickman, and Troy Smith.

Washington Township was honored Monday with the 2023 Governor’s Award for Local Government Excellence, for its work with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority to create a public waterline infrastructure.

Washington Township supervisors used Act 13 Impact Tax funds, along with money available through Greene County, to provide residents with access to the public water system.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In