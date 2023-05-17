Washington Township was honored Monday with the 2023 Governor’s Award for Local Government Excellence, for its work with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority to create a public waterline infrastructure.
Washington Township supervisors used Act 13 Impact Tax funds, along with money available through Greene County, to provide residents with access to the public water system.
Washington Township was one of 15 communities to receive recognition from the Department of Community and Economic Development, as part of the 27th Annual Governor’s Awards, which celebrate municipalities and local officials for dedication to strengthening their communities and serving their residents.
“The important work done by local officials across our Commonwealth has the power to impact Pennsylvania families every day,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a press release. “Each of this year’s recipients has shown exceptional dedication to improving public services through innovative initiatives and a continued focus on getting things done for their communities. The individuals, municipalities, organizations, and counties being recognized today represent the best of us, and public service is not just what they do – it’s who they are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.