Last week, Fern Sibert and the Washington City Council hosted a dedication of several benches that now offer seating for visitors to Washington Park.

Earlier this summer, Sibert spearheaded efforts to collect bottle caps for the ABC Promise Partnership, in tandem with Green Tree Promises LLC., which were upcycled into eco-friendly park benches. The benches arrived at the park – others are located at Gwen’s Daycare & Montessori School playground, First Presbyterian Church along West College Street and the Highland Ridge Community Garden – and were dedicated Friday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription