Last week, Fern Sibert and the Washington City Council hosted a dedication of several benches that now offer seating for visitors to Washington Park.
Earlier this summer, Sibert spearheaded efforts to collect bottle caps for the ABC Promise Partnership, in tandem with Green Tree Promises LLC., which were upcycled into eco-friendly park benches. The benches arrived at the park – others are located at Gwen’s Daycare & Montessori School playground, First Presbyterian Church along West College Street and the Highland Ridge Community Garden – and were dedicated Friday.
Sibert continues collecting clean plastic bottle caps with paper removed, if possible, in hopes of adding upcycled picnic tables and additional benches to the community. Cap donations may be dropped off at the Washington Park office or at blue recycling bins around the pickleball courts and pool area, the Washington Senior Center, Citizens and Peters Township libraries, the Houston Borough building, Cross Creek Township building and the Coal Center post office.
For additional drop-off sites, to learn more about the program or to make a monetary donation, contact Sibert at clean.tidy.county@gmail.com.
