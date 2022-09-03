Nearly 700 workers at 14 nursing homes throughout the state, including employees at The Grove at Washington, walked off the job Friday morning, after Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare failed to reach an agreement with the nurses union, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.

“Our goal has always been – and continues to be – to get a fair contract that invests in this entire workforce and will meaningfully address the staffing crisis,” Matthew Yarnell, president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, said in a news release. “But the offers on the table still fall short.”

