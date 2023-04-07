A Washington man was arrested Thursday morning after city police said he stabbed his roommate in their residence the night before.
Brad Michael Sumner, 38, is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after he walked into his housemate’s bedroom and allegedly stabbed him in the stomach and knee with a kitchen knife, according to court documents.
Sumner left the residence at 560 Allison Ave. before city police arrived, but officers were able to talk to the injured roommate and another person living in the house who was not injured. The wounded roommate was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment, and is expected to survive.
South Strabane police found Sumner near Murtland Avenue in the township Thursday morning and arrested him. He was arraigned by District Judge Kelly Stewart and is being held at the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.