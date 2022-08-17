A World War II veteran from Washington County joined the centenarian club this month, and celebrated his 100th birthday with about a dozen family members and several friends at The Greenery in Canonsburg.
“My dad is a centennial now,” said Jim Tiano, a retired Washington High School teacher. “That is something in any day and age, especially coming out of his time, being a World War II veteran and all the things he’s done in his life.”
Alfred Tiano was born in 1922, a first-generation Italian immigrant who joined the Army Air Corps following graduation from Trinity High School. When he returned home from the Army, Tiano enrolled at West Liberty State University, where he studied teaching and enjoyed a star-studded football career.
During his four years at West Liberty, Tiano served as an offensive and defensive end on coach Jim Bartell’s winning team. He and his teammates saw only one “L” during Tiano’s four years on the field, and along with earning four letters, the Washington man was known for his 75-yard kickoff return against Concord State.
He was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2003.
Tiano was one of the first members of his family to graduate from college, and earned a second degree from West Virginia University. He taught high school history and social studies at his alma mater.
Tiano was traditional. He encouraged his wife, Elena, to raise their four children while he provided for the family.
“He always had three jobs,” said Jim Tiano. “Where Mm! Mm! Pizza is over on Chestnut, that whole block of buildings there, 100 years ago or so used to be a livery stable. Oil well, church and livery stable, depending on the era you’re speaking of. He and my uncle bought this property. They totally redid it and started to create rental properties.
“I think that satisfied him the most. He liked working with the young kids at Trinity, but I think the fact that he made something out of nothing, basically, gave him a lot of satisfaction.”
Satisfying, too, was his work with the church. Tiano served for 50 years as an usher at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Washington, where he was well-liked and respected by colleagues and parishioners.
Tiano enjoys watching sports, particularly football, and golfed into his 80s.
“At the age of 80, his friends refused to let him hit off the senior tee because he hit too far already,” Jim Tiano said.
Tiano’s daughter came from Alabama to celebrate his milestone, and his six grandchildren wished him a happy birthday in person or via FaceTime. The Greenery staff and resident-friends joined the Tianos in celebrating Alfred’s life.
“Alfred was a hard worker and a wonderful provider for the family. He is everyone’s friend and good to everyone,” Elena Tiano said.
The birthday party was bigger than Jim Tiano expected, but it was a wonderful commemoration of a century on earth.
“He was very enthusiastic about having his cake,” Jim Tiano laughed, comparing his father’s enthusiasm for the sweet treat to a famous scene from the TV show “Cheers.”
“The guy, he’d sit down at the bar. The bartender would say, ‘How you feeling today?’ (The guy said) ‘Pour!’ That’s the way my father was about the cake,” Jim said. “How you doing today, Pappap? ‘I want cake!’ He doesn’t say much. It was kind of a tickle just to hear him say anything.”
