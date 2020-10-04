Washington and Greene counties each reported new cases of coronavirus over the weekend, but no new deaths.
According to figures released Sunday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Washington County's caseload increased by 31 since Friday to stand at 1,434, while Greene County saw an increase of three cases to make its total 194.
Washington County remains at 30 COVID-19 deaths since March, while Greene County has reported one.
Fayette County's cases rose to 828 with six new cases reported over the weekend. Fayette's death total remains at seven.
Allegheny County now has 12,731 cases, an increase of 63 since Friday. The county's health department also reported two additional deaths over the weekend to make its total 364.
Westmoreland County's total saw an increase of 63 to now stand at 2,416 with 56 deaths. No new deaths were reported in Westmoreland County since Friday.
Thirty-seven new deaths were reported across Pennsylvania over the weekend to bring the state's total to 8,216. There were 2,251 new cases reported in the state over that same span of time to bring Pennsylvania's total number of cases to 163,535.
As of Sunday, there were 1,931,635 negative tests for the coronavirus statewide.