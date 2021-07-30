A Washington gas station was one of nine retailers across the state that sold winning Treasure Hunt tickets during Tuesday’s Pennsylvania Lottery drawing.
The Gas N Go on Murtland Avenue sold the ticket in the $201,370.50 drawing that will be split among tickets sold in Allegheny, Cumberland, Franklin, Luzerne and Philadelphia counties, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery news release.
Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 2-5-6-8-11, to win individual prizes of $22,374.50, less applicable withholding, the release said.
More than 66,300 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing, the release said.
The prizes must be claimed and the tickets validated before winners can be identified. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes, the release said.
The person holding the winning ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.