For the second year, the Washington County Sheriff's Department is spreading holiday cheer through its Toys for Joy campaign.
“Last year, we just really felt like most of the people that we dealt with were down on their luck – the pandemic,” said DARE instructor Elizabeth Davidson. “We wanted to do some good for the community.”
As a DARE instructor, Davidson works in local schools and sees firsthand how some families are struggling. She said the sheriffs department collected wish lists from area school districts, including Burgettstown and McGuffey, the Salvation Army and the Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania women’s shelter.
Donations from campaigns sponsors Triton; Mike and Tera Lauderbaugh, of Red Fox Winery; and McAdoo’s Towing and Crane Service made it possible, Davidson said, for sheriffs deputies and police officers to check every item off of those wish lists.
“We had a lot of really generous donors that gave money. We just want to give a shout out to our donors,” Davidson said.
Deputies and police officers also donated money, and time, to the cause. They, along with Washington County Sheriff Samuel Romano, Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Andronas and Lauderbaugh, spent a day shopping for and wrapping presents.
“We had a hard time finding stuff,” said Davidson with a laugh, who added inventory at many stores was sparse. “Nobody had sleds. We had to go to a couple stores to get sleds. We went to, like, 14 stores to get a Batman toy.”
Earlier this week, deputies and police officers wrapped pretty packages and filled police cars as full as Santa’s sleigh with presents. On Wednesday, they delivered those gifts to the families in need.
Delivery is the best part, for everyone.
Local law enforcement enjoys interacting with the families, and “the kids get to play in the police car,” Davidson said.
In total, the Toys for Joy campaign delivered gifts to 32 area families, donated five Salvation Army Angel tree gifts and dropped off DVDs, action figures and board games to the women’s shelter.
“I know it’s small in comparison,” said Davidson. “For us, it’s meaningful.”
It’s meaningful for the families on the receiving end, for community donors, and for the sheriffs deputies.
“A lot of our sheriffs come from humble beginnings and remember places like Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army buying gifts for their families,” Davidson said. “We love the community. We want to give back as much as we can.”