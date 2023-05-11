The Washington County Planning Commission will hold a public meeting to review the draft County Comprehensive Plan on June 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Courthouse Square Public Meeting Rooms 103 and 104.
The meeting provides residents the opportunity to provide input on priority projects and voice recommendations on or concerns about the county’s land use, public facilities, housing, transportation, natural resources and economic development.
