The Washington Area Humane Society is hosting its fourth annual Woofstock, A Pet Party in the Park fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Wild Things Park.
Dogs of all breeds and ages with up-to-date rabies vaccines are welcome. The WAHS stresses owners are responsible for their pets.
Woofstock, a groovy, pet-friendly affair, is packed with events two- and four-legged guests alike will enjoy. The event, the humane society’s largest fundraiser of the year, includes dog yoga and pet contests, on-site grooming and lure courses, and raffles. Pups are encouraged to shop pet vendors while humans enjoy food and adult beverages.
This year, the no-kill WAHS aims to raise $30,000, to continue its work caring for abandoned and abused pets. To date, the humane society has raised $13,000.
