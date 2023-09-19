20210608_loc_woofstock.jpg

Photo courtesy of the Washington Area Humane Society

Edie, an alumnus of Washington Area Humane Society, sports flower power as the official mascot for the nonprofit’s Woofstock event in 2021.

The Washington Area Humane Society is hosting its fourth annual Woofstock, A Pet Party in the Park fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Wild Things Park.

Tickets are available for pre-order online at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E331670&id=63 or can be purchased at the door for $10. Children ages 10 and younger are free.

