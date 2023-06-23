Rendering

Courtesy of Wayne Hunnell

The Memorial Plaza will be situated near the Washington County Agricultural Fair’s Arden Mine entrance, with the floor bearing bricks with family, business or organization names or memorial tributes. The plaza will differ from this rendition only in that the steps at left will be replaced by an ADA-compliant ramp.

As part of its 225th anniversary celebrations, the Washington County Agricultural Fair is launching a memorial plaza, and bricks commemorating the past, celebrating the present and looking to the future are available for purchase.

The engraved bricks will make up the plaza floor, allowing fair-goers and supporters to be a permanent part of 225 years’ worth of tradition and counting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In