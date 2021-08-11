A small crowd gathered at the Washington County Fairgrounds yesterday afternoon for the first media day in nearly a decade.
“Coming out of the pandemic, (we hoped) it would spark some interest,” said Todd Richard, director of Washington County Fairgrounds.
Richards gave opening remarks before turning the podium over to Wayne Hunnell, fair secretary, who detailed improvements made to the fairgrounds this year. Hunnell said donations from community day sponsors and a grant from the EQT Foundation made buildings and grounds updates possible.
“It was an easy decision to provide funding for this project,” said Ellen Rossi, president of EQT Foundation.
The foundation’s $100,000 grant paid for an updated front entrance, along with new fencing and gates.
“The whole front entrance really is the result of generous funding (from EQT),” said Hunnell.
EQT Corporation also awarded the fair a $50,000 grant, which will be distributed over five years.
Washington County ranks fourth in the number of farms in the state and, according to Jeff Kotula, president of Washington County Tourism and Promotion Agency, generates $5 million of economic benefit annually.
Richards said after last year’s hiatus, the fair committee is hoping for record turnout this year.
The fair opens Aug. 14 and runs through the 21.