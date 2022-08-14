The Washington County fairgrounds hummed with activity Friday morning, as vendors hung signs above their tables, and bakers, artists and crafters delivered their works to exhibition halls ahead of judging.
While folks bustled about, the media convened for a press conference led by fair secretary Wayne Hunnell, who said visitors can expect updated tradition at this year’s event.
Updates to the fairgrounds include a snazzy digital sign, installed last year thanks to fair sponsor EQT, freshly-painted buildings and a new hall.
“Hall number 3, basically it’s a new building,” said Hunnell. “The old building did not have restrooms, which this one does. The old building did not have heating and air. This one does.”
Along with the brand-new hall and its modern amenities, other halls wear fresh coats of paint and CNX Show Arena is sporting a new sign, courtesy fair sponsor CNX. The fair this year added several new sponsors to its list of generous community supporters.
“The community is getting more behind us,” Hunnell said.
Last year, 55,813 folks visited the Washington County Fair. Hunnell hopes to welcome more than 57,000 through the entrance gates this week.
The fun-filled week begins with the lawn and garden tractor pull at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, followed by the iconic chocolate cake, angel food cake and blue ribbon apple pie contests.
Visitors will revel in the daily circus and magic shows, while thrill-seekers are sure to love the classic fair rides. Of course, there’s harness racing at 11 a.m. Monday, live entertainment nightly and livestock judging and sales all week long.
“The Washington County Fair is part of our history, part of our life and part of our future,” said county Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughn, who Hunnell thanked during the press conference for her continued assistance in making fairground updates possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.