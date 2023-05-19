Internet outages reveal gaps in U.S. infrastructure

The Washington County commissioners during their Thursday meeting approved the single-largest allocation for broadband expansion since the program began early last year, which will bring high-speed internet to nearly 2,200 new customers in the county.

The commissioners approved two separate bids totaling nearly $12.8 million that will bring broadband to 1,475 underserved and unserved locations in the Bentworth area between Interstate 70 and Route 40 and around Beallsville and Deemston, along with another 695 new customers in rural sections of South Strabane and Amwell townships.

