The Washington County Theater returns to the stage this fall with a production of Into the Woods slated to entertain audiences the first two weekends in November.
“It’s one of my favorite shows,” said Adam Brock, who has directed for six seasons and will take the helm of this show. “I have wanted to direct (it) for years. Into the Woods is a music-lover’s show. As a singer myself, this show is musically stunning.”
Brock said he’s eager to cast the show (auditions are Sept. 7 at the First Presbyterian Church in Washington) and watch as the actors step into their roles and the show comes to life during two months of rehearsals.
If all goes according to plan, Into the Woods will premiere at Nineteen North the first weekend of November.
This will be the first time WCT takes the stage at the event venue along downtown Washington’s North Main Street in downtown Washington.
It will also be the WCT’s first performance in more than a year, after a yearlong hiatus due to the global pandemic.
In 2020, theaters nationwide were forced to either pull the curtains down on their show season or continue virtually. Brock said it made the most financial sense for Washington Community Theater to close for the season.
When the world began slowly reopening earlier this year, WCT planned to perform The Little Mermaid at its summer venue in Washington Park. But the theater community felt not enough people were in the clear for live performances, said Brock, and that show was delayed.
Into the Woods is live entertainment that’s been dearly missed and is the perfect show for reintroducing live performances to live audiences.
“We have spent the last year and a half doing things virtually, but nothing takes the place of actors onstage performing their hearts out and an audience responding to them,” said Brock. He said the recent movie adaptation starring Meryl Streep and James Corden brought Into the Woods – a favorite amongst the theater community – into the mainstream, and the show’s flexibility makes it safe for actors and audiences alike.
“(Into the Woods) can be done fairly sparsely in its staging, as far as it doesn’t need a giant set, it doesn’t need giant costumers. You can play it a couple different ways,” said Brock. Costumes and sets can be scaled back if need be. “The music is king in this show.”
Taking the stage after a year off is stressful, but Brock said the community has always supported local theater and he feels certain folks will come out to watch Into the Woods.
The actors are itching to perform and they need an audience, he said.
“Whether it’s laughing, gasping, applauding, their reactions really feed the actors, which helps them perform their best. It’s a symbiotic relationship that really doesn’t happen in too many other artforms,” said Brock. “Getting back in person is important to the artform. If you do not have an audience, theater does not work the same way. We are excited for our local audience to get back. It’s gonna be a fun time.”