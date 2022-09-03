Healing Bridges Logo and Tagline Transparent 1200x1200x

Courtesy of Riley Bitonti

Washington Communities Human Services announced its new name, tagline and logo. The organization is now Healing Bridges, and the rainbow logo represents Healing Bridges’s commitment to connecting individuals to a wide array of behavioral health services.

Washington Communities Human Services announced its rebranding efforts, including a new website, logo and name: Healing Bridges.

“We have been building momentum for some time, so we are thrilled to finally make our debut as Healing Bridges,” Natalie Ross, Executive Director of Healing Bridges, said in a news release. “A great deal of planning and consideration went into this rebrand, and we are grateful for ongoing support from our board of directors, staff members, and the Washington County Community Foundation for their roles in the development of the campaign.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In