Washington Communities Human Services announced its rebranding efforts, including a new website, logo and name: Healing Bridges.
“We have been building momentum for some time, so we are thrilled to finally make our debut as Healing Bridges,” Natalie Ross, Executive Director of Healing Bridges, said in a news release. “A great deal of planning and consideration went into this rebrand, and we are grateful for ongoing support from our board of directors, staff members, and the Washington County Community Foundation for their roles in the development of the campaign.”
The rebrand has been in the works for about a year, and was made possible through a $250,000 grant from the WCCF’s Communities CARE Fund. The grant paved the way for Healing Bridges to bring aboard Riley Bitonti, marketing and development specialist, in October and allowed Bitonti to reimagine the organization’s identity.
“This rebrand is definitely needed now more than ever. It’s long overdue,” said Bitonti, noting Healing Bridges will soon expand into Allegheny County and needs to easily connect with the public there. “It’s really just a matter of how we message things.”
The behavioral health service provider’s new name, logo and tagline send a hopeful message.
“We wanted something to kind of invoke more emotion. We thought ‘Washington Communities Human Services’ was pretty sterile, and we also got confused and mixed up wth the county a lot,” Bitonti said. “The biggest thing we do ... is connect consumers with services they need. ‘Healing Bridges’ represented more of what we were trying to achieve.”
Healing Bridges offers a variety of counseling, medication management and health services to more than 1,500 individuals in the greater Washington County area. The new name represents the organization’s commitment to connecting people with the help they need to better their lives, and the fresh logo encapsulates hope and healing found at the end of the logo’s rainbow.
The updated tagline, “Your guide and connection to behavioral health services,” states Healing Bridges’s mission. The new website helps the public better understand all facets of the organization.
Part of the rebrand’s purpose is simply making Healing Bridges better-known and more accessible to the communities it serves. Healing Bridges is now on social media, and Bitonti said the organization plans to share its services, success stories and other important information on Facebook and LinkedIn.
While Healing Bridges has provided behavioral health services for more than 50 years, “there’s a lot of people who don’t know who we are, still,” Bitonti said.
