Dress your pet in their grooviest get-up and boogie on down to the Washington Wild Things Park Saturday, Oct. 1, for Washington Area Humane Society’s annual Woofstock – A Pet Party in the Park.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets may be purchased online or at the door.
Among the activities on the Woofstock schedule: Dog yoga, pet contests and grooming, and a lure course. While Ruff House plays, folks and their fur babies are encouraged to browse pet vendors and enjoy food and drinks – adult beverages included.
All pets must be up-to-date on their rabies vaccines to enter Woofstock, and owners are responsible for their animals.
Woofstock is the WAHS’s largest event, and this year the nonprofit aims to raise $30,000. The humane society is halfway to its fundraising goal, thanks in part to a successful kick-off event last month and support from donors, adopters, volunteers and the board of directors.
