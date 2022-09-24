20210608_loc_woofstock.jpg

Photo courtesy of the Washington Area Humane Society

Edie, an alumnus of Washington Area Humane Society, sports flower power as the official mascot for the nonprofit’s Woofstock event in 2021.

Dress your pet in their grooviest get-up and boogie on down to the Washington Wild Things Park Saturday, Oct. 1, for Washington Area Humane Society’s annual Woofstock – A Pet Party in the Park.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets may be purchased online or at the door.

