The Washington Area Humane Society’s Woofstock Kickoff Party is certain to be a barking good time.
The public is invited to the kickoff party Saturday, Aug. 13, between noon and 3 p.m. at the humane society’s campus at 1527 Route 136 in Eighty Four.
Updated: August 8, 2022 @ 2:14 am
Attendees are asked to leave their four-legged family members at home while they spend the afternoon enjoying lunch from Chick-fil-A and dessert, courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cake and McFeely’s Arctic Ice.
The humane society’s adoption floors will be open, and if you simply can’t resist those puppy-dog eyes, a groovy kickoff party adoption special makes saying “yes” to a fur baby even easier.
Woofstock T-shirts and tickets will be available for purchase during the kickoff, and folks are encouraged to sign up for the event’s fundraising efforts.
Woofstock is the humane society’s largest event of the year, Taylor Duda, WAHS director of development, said in an email. Last year, more than 600 people and their pets attended Woofstock, and the humane society raised more than $25,000.
This year, the nonprofit is hoping for an even larger turnout to Woofstock – A Pet Party in the Park, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Wild Things Park.
Pets can four-step to live music, showcase their skills during the pet contests and take home toys and goodies from local pet vendors. People food and drinks, including adult beverages, will be served from the Washington Wild Things facility.
The WAHS aims to raise at least $30,000 for its animals and rescue efforts through the Woofstock Kickoff Party and Party in the Park events.
For more information on Woofstock, or to start fundraising, visit https://p2p.onecause.com/wahs-woofstock-2022/home.
