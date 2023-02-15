Lifelong Greene County resident Crystal Walters has announced her intention to run for the Republican nomination for Greene County Clerk of Courts in the May 16 primary election.

Walters grew up in Nemacolin and graduated from Carmichaels Area High School in 2002. She attended Waynesburg University, while also working at the Airport Restaurant and later, Fox’s Pizza. A Bonner Scholar, Walters earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting/management in 2006.

