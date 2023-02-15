Lifelong Greene County resident Crystal Walters has announced her intention to run for the Republican nomination for Greene County Clerk of Courts in the May 16 primary election.
Walters grew up in Nemacolin and graduated from Carmichaels Area High School in 2002. She attended Waynesburg University, while also working at the Airport Restaurant and later, Fox’s Pizza. A Bonner Scholar, Walters earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting/management in 2006.
After college, Walters worked for eight years for Allison Custom Fabrication/Fenner Dunlop in a management and payroll position. When the company was sold and closed, in 2016, she sought and accepted a position in the dual office of Clerk of Courts-Clerk of Orphans’ Court. There, she worked to learn the office, and build new skills across the various office functions.
Her hard work and capability were recognized in 2020 when she was named first deputy of Orphans’ Court. The management position increased her overall experience, while growing her knowledge and proficiency in the responsibilities of the Orphans’ Court. Walters believes her work experience, education and six years of training, growth and background in the clerk’s office make her the best candidate.
Walters said that as Clerk of Courts, a top priority will be to “modernize day to day practices” where possible, to improve efficiency and better assist constituents and attorneys served by the office. She will also focus on successful collection of neglected fines, costs and restitutions owed to the county and crime victims to reduce the tax burden of the court on the community.
Walters has been married for 10 years to Jacob Kehoe. They live in Carmichaels with their two children. As a wife and mother, working full time throughout her career, Walters said she is a “proven multi-tasker, time manager and efficiency expert.”
“Outside of work my life revolves around my children, family and friends, rushing to practice, sports events or family adventures,” she said. “I strive to always be kind and humble, and to instill that in my children as they grow. I am pursuing this opportunity, not for political gain, but to promote stability and consistency in the clerk’s office. I truly enjoy my field of work and my co-workers.”
