Volunteer firefighters participated in an emergency preparedness training last week on California University of Pennsylvania’s campus to ensure crews are prepared to respond to emergencies requiring ladders and aerial trucks. Volunteer firefighter units from California Borough, West Brownsville, South Brownsville and Richeyville tested their equipment’s ability to reach residence halls, the student and convocation centers, and the Manderino Library. They also reviewed fire hydrant locations.

