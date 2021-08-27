Friends and colleagues of Gene Vittone gathered in downtown Washington Thursday morning to pay their final respects to Washington County’s district attorney, who died Saturday at the age of 61. Workers from the Court of Common Pleas and members of the Washington County Bar Association lined up outside the courthouse at 9 a.m. for a processional to Immaculate Conception Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial followed at 10. Interment followed in Monongahela Cemetery.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 27
-
Aug 29
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 11