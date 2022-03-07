A series of virtual town halls for U.S. veterans kicks off next March 16 with a webinar focused on suicide prevention.
The town halls, hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, will connect military veterans to information, programs and benefits earned through their service.
Nearly 800,000 U.S. veterans call Pennsylvania home, and the webinar series provides a platform where questions may be asked, and programs and benefits earned through military service explained.
Brig. Gen. Maureen Weigl, DMVA Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs, and Rick Hamp, Pennsylvania’s lead for the federal Veterans Administration – Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and Their Families, will present the first webinar.
Veteran Suicide Prevention, the first in this six-part series, will begin at 5 p.m. March 16. The virtual town hall will focus on resources available to veterans.
Registration is not required, and a link to each town hall will be available two weeks in advance of each program.
For more information, visit https://www.dmva.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx.