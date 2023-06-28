Local Vietnam War veterans received an overdue and reverential “Welcome home” June 10 during a Vietnam War Commemoration event at the Loft Conference Center in Southpointe.
More than 60 Vietnam-era veterans (those who served between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975) gathered to receive lapel pins, presidential proclamations and roses donated in recognition of the loved ones who waited for them to come home.
Harry Van Riper, a Vietnam veteran wounded in battle who was recently featured on the cover of the Veterans Breakfast Club Magazine, served as the evening’s featured speaker.
The evening included a moment of silence while Taps played for those who never returned from Vietnam, recognition of prisoners of war and those missing in action and a video thanking veterans present for their service. The names and faces of Washington County’s fallen Vietnam veterans were displayed on posters throughout the room.
Washington County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Humana, local businesses, veterans organizations and individuals donated centerpieces and gift baskets, which were given to veterans as part of a free raffle. Those mentioned also donated refreshments and items to the Welcome Home bags each Vietnam-era veteran took home with them.
The Vietnam War Commemoration was sponsored by the Washington County Chapter DAR and Humana.
