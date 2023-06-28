Local Vietnam War veterans received an overdue and reverential “Welcome home” June 10 during a Vietnam War Commemoration event at the Loft Conference Center in Southpointe.

More than 60 Vietnam-era veterans (those who served between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975) gathered to receive lapel pins, presidential proclamations and roses donated in recognition of the loved ones who waited for them to come home.

