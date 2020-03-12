Local military veterans and a law enforcement official will be honored by having a highway, bridge and exit in Washington County dedicated in their honor.
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, said in a news release Tuesday she will introduce a bill to honor U.S Navy Sgt. Russell Crupe Jr., State Police Cpl. Brady Clement Paul and Wreaths Across American with the following designations:
- Exit 17 on Interstate 70 in the city of Washington will be renamed the Sergeant Russell Crupe Jr. Memorial Exit;
- A section of Route 50 in Mt. Pleasant Township will be renamed the Corporal Brady Clement Paul Memorial Highway;
- The Morgan Road Bridge over Interstate 79 in Cecil Township will be renamed the Wreaths Across America Bridge.
Crupe served two years of active duty in the Navy and six years as a member of the Army National Guard and Army Reserve. He served a tour of duty in Iraq as a combat engineer and earned numerous commendations before passing away in 2012.
Paul served four years in the state highway patrol. He was shot and killed in the line of duty Dec. 27, 1929, after setting up a roadblock three miles east of New Castle.
The Wreaths Across America campaign encourages volunteers to place wreaths on the graves of veterans each December to honor their service to the United States. Since the campaign was officially recognized by Congress in 2008, the effort has grown to include wreath-laying ceremonies in every state of the nation and Puerto Rico, as well as 24 overseas cemeteries.
“All of these brave individuals represented our communities with courage and distinction,” Bartolotta said. “These designations will ensure their dedication and incredible service to our community and to our country will be remembered for many generations to come.”