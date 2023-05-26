Brianna Vanata, who won the Republican primary for Greene County district attorney last week against incumbent David Russo, has also secured the Democratic nomination after receiving the most write-in votes for the position.

Vanata, of Greensboro, received more than 600 write-in votes out of a total of 942 in the Democratic primary that had no candidates on that side of the ticket. She easily defeated Russo for the Republican nomination – 2,996 to 1,150 votes – in the May 16 primary.

