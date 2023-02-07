Attorney Brianna Vanata, a lifelong resident of Greene County, has announced her candidacy for district attorney and will be seeking the Republican nomination in the May primary.
Vanata said if elected she plans to bring respect, integrity and honesty back to the Greene County district attorney’s office.
She is a veteran prosecutor, who worked as Greene County assistant district attorney for 10 years, holding the position of first assistant for five of those years. She has prosecuted all major crimes, and has additional expertise in the investigation and prosecution of child abuse. A seasoned trial attorney, Vanata has handled more than 50 jury trials in her career, and looks forward to getting back into the courtroom.
In 2020, she left the district attorney’s office to pursue another avenue of law, working as solicitor to Greene County Children and Youth Services. Because of her prior work prosecuting child abuse cases, Vanata was well-prepared for the role of keeping the county’s children safe.
Vanata said she is committed to bringing respect, honesty, integrity, fairness and hard work to the position of district attorney. She believes that she represents the core values that Greene County families hold dear, and promised that her office will focus on securing justice and operating fairly for the people.
Vanata said that a key priority is to maintain a strong staff of employees who share those same core values and standards.
“It is also critical to foster strong, positive, collaborative relationships with the various law enforcement agencies and Human Services Departments,” Vanata said.
Vanata is a graduate of Mapletown High School, California University of Pennsylvania, and Duquesne University School of Law. She is an active member of the Greene County Bar Association, the Pennsylvania Bar Association, and is licensed to practice before both the Superior and Supreme Courts of Pennsylvania.
She has volunteered with the PTO at her children’s school, and as a coach for youth baseball and softball. She resides in Greensboro with her husband, John, a coal miner for Iron Senergy, and their two children.
