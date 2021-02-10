United Way of Washington County through PA 211 Southwest will join United Way of Pennsylvania and the rest of the Pennsylvania 211 network Thursday to celebrate how PA 211 has supported the local community during the pandemic, and to re-commit to being one phone call, text message or web search away for area residents.
211 is the free, confidential, 24/7/365 service that connects Pennsylvanians with all the health and human services in their area that are available to help, according to a United Way of Washington County news release.
In Washington County,residents receive through PA Southwest 211 by calling 211, texting 898-211 or visiting PA 211 Southwest’s website at offers individuals the ability to search for assistance at www.pa211.org. http://pa211sw.org/.