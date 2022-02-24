The United Way of Washington County is accepting grant applications to fund emergency food and shelter programs.
The Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, overseen jointly by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has allotted Washington County $101,793 for supplemental emergency food and shelter programs.
The National Board worked to identify areas of the country in need of food and shelter program expansion. Washington County was identified as a high-need area.
The United Way of Washington County has been appointed to administer the funds through grant awards.
Both public and private voluntary agencies are encouraged to apply for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program grants. To qualify, applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government;
- Be eligible to receive federal funds;
- Have an accounting system;
- Practice nondiscrimination;
- Demonstrate the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and
- If a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Recipients will be chosen by a local board comprised of community leaders. Funds must be used to supplement existing food and shelter services. Funds cannot be used to start new programs.
Those interested in applying for the EFSP grants should email Sue Urcho at office@unitedwaywashco.org with the subject line “EFSP” no later than 3 p.m. March 7.
For more information, or to apply online, visit www.unitedwaywashco.org.