The Board of Directors of United Way of Washington County approved $240,000 in funding for the first year of the multi-year Community Impact Fund grants for 36 health and human service programs serving Washington County during its annual meeting June 25.
The funding will run from fiscal year 2020 through 2022.
Money raised for the Community Impact Fund is the result of directed donations received from United Way of Washington County’s Annual Workplace Giving Campaign.
The multi-year Community Impact Fund has a lengthy grant process that involves bringing together over 40 community volunteers to serve as panelists who review the submitted grant applications for the programs. Each program is evaluated on its efficiency of operation, financial accountability, and most importantly, its impact within the community. All programs that receive grant funding align within the United Way’s focus areas of Education, Financial Stability and Health.
The following nonprofits were approved to receive Community Impact Fund Grants for the programs listed during the first year of funding:
- American Red Cross of Southwestern Pennsylvania SWPA Disaster Cycle Services: Response, Recovery and Financial Assistance for Survivors, $5,500;
- ARC Human Services: Camp-Laugh-A-Lot $3,400, Recovery and Mental Health, $3,000;
- Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh: STEAM Youth Mentoring Program at Washington Park and Trinity West, $2,500;
- Blueprints: Career Development $7,000, Early Childhood Resiliency Curriculum $4,000, Financial Capabilities Center, $9,000, Foster Care Extracurricular Activities, $2,492, Getting Ahead, $10,992, Home Ownership, $6,000;
- Boy Scouts of America, Laurel Highlands Council: Scouting Program for Under-served Youth, $1,100;
- CASA for Kids, Inc.: Child Advocacy, $16,992;
- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, Washington County Outreach Office: Basic Needs, $8,500, Family Therapy, $6,500;
- Connect Inc. (SPHS): Crossing Point, $5,000, The Incredible Years Parent Training, $3,000, Washington Family Shelter, $15,000;
- Cornerstone Care: Smile for Life Oral Health Outreach, $11,016;
- Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania: Dating Violence Prevention, $3,000, Shelter Counseling, $17,004;
- Literacy Council of Southwestern Pennsylvania: Education Program Manager and Classroom Support, $14,004;
- Pathways Foundation of Southwestern PA Inc.: Residential Program, $4,000;
- SPHS Care Center: STTARS Program, $4,000;
- Southwestern Pennsylvania Legal Services: The Project to Remove Employment Barriers, $4,000, Victims of Domestic Violence Representation Project $9,996;
- Transitional Employment Consultants (TEC): Transition from School to Work, $6,000; Supported Employment, $7,000;
- Washington City Mission: Crabtree Kovacicek Veteran’s House, $2,500, Medical Clinic, $3,500, Men’s Shelter, $4,000, Women and Children’s Shelter, $9,000;
- Washington Health System: Children’s Therapy Family Support, $7,000;
- Teen Outreach: ECHO, $14,004, Teen Outreach Peer Education, $3,000;
- Wesley Family Services: Foster Grandparents Program, $4,000;
- Your Child’s Place Inc. (Pathways of Southwestern PA): Your Child’s Place, $3,000.
Over the past 17 years, a total of $6,721,322 has been distributed from the Community Impact Fund. This is in addition to contributions that donors designated to specific nonprofits. In last fiscal year only, a total of $243,683 was distributed to other United Ways and to nonprofit agencies through donor designations.
“We are honored to support these 36 programs that meet the needs of our community members especially during these challenging times. The United Way of Washington County envisions a community where everyone achieves their human potential through education, financial stability and healthy lives,” said P. Ann Hrabik, executive director of United Way of Washington County.