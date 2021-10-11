The United Way of Washington County is collecting items for women and children as part of its October Care United donation drive.
Donations of new hygiene products such as shampoo and conditioner, toothbrushes and toothpaste, diapers, wipes and other items will be distributed in care packages to those in need.
Donations can be dropped off all monthlong at seven local collection sites during their regular business hours:
Budd Baer Subaru,
- 71 Murtland Ave., Washington;
Cameron Wellness Center
- , 240 Wellness Way, Washington;
Campbell Insurance Associates,
- 331 S. Main St., Washington;
Washington County buildings,
- including Courthouse Square, Courthouse, Family Court Center, Jail, Crossroads Building;
Frank Sarris Library,
- 35 N. Jefferson Ave., Canonsburg;
Hardy World HW70,
- 594 Carlton Drive, Suite 106, Bentleyville;
Observer-Reporter,
- 122 S. Main Street, Washington.
The United Way will distribute the care packages through its five partners in Washington County. Those partners are Catholic Charities, Domestic Violence Services of SWPA, SPHS, Washington City Mission and Washington Health System.
The outreach drive is supported by grant money from WOMEN of Southwestern PA, which exists to help the region’s less fortunate women and children.
For more information or to make a monetary donation, visit http://www.unitedwaywashco.org/.