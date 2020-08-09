Washington County recorded an increase of 11 COVID-19 cases Sunday, as the United States' caseload rose above 5 million.
The Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center said the United States had 5,022,187 COVID-19 cases and 162,696 deaths as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Pennsylvania registered 118,852 cases and 7,314 deaths, according to figures released by the state Department of Health.
Washington County's total rose to 840, while Greene County added two cases from Saturday to stand at 116, the health department said.
No new deaths were reported in either county over the weekend.
Cases in Allegheny County stand at 8,857, while Westmoreland has 1,537 and Fayette has 494, the health department said.
State health department officials reported there have been 1,228,358 negative coronavirus tests.
