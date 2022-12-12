Two people were injured in a house fire along Highhouse Street in Smithfield Township early Sunday morning.
A Fayette County 911 dispatcher said the fire was reported around 3 a.m. Crews from five volunteer fire departments - Smithfield, Haydentown, Point Marion, Fairchance and Collier - and Fayette EMS responded to the call, and finally cleared the area at 5:36 a.m.
"It was a routine fire with the entrapment," said Smithfield fire Chief Glenn Smith, whose station led the response efforts. "When we arrived on the scene, we had fire out of the upstairs floor. We made entry on both sides of the building. Our crew was able to rescue a female from upstairs, (and) a male that was home at the time."
The male victim sustained burn injuries, Smith said, and the female suffered smoke inhalation. Both were taken by ambulance to Uniontown Hospital, said Smith, and the female victim was lifelighted to a Pittsburgh hospital.
Crews also rescued a four-legged resident from the burning building early Sunday morning.
"We actually rescued a dog, too. There was a dog in there," said Smith. "That's another reason we were (on scene) later - we were waiting for a family member to come get the dog. Poor thing; he was scared to death. We gave him to the family, he seemed OK. He wanted to go back in the house."
Smith said the cause of fire is pending investigation by the state police fire marshal, but noted when the emergency call came in at 3 a.m., the caller said the kitchen was on fire.
"It's probably going to be a total loss," Smith said.
The names and conditions of victims has not yet been released.
