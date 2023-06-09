Trinity High School honor graduates Honor graduate Selah Taggart, daughter of Heidi and Chad Taggart, was a member of the National Honor and National Art Honor societies and recipient of the Kirk C. Moninger NHS Award for dedication and academic qualities. She was on the tennis team, a member of the Spanish Club and volunteered with Kingdom Connections International. Taggart will attend a Spanish immersion school this summer, and then study medicine at the Universidad Francisco Marroquin. Salutatorian Ellen McIlvaine, daughter of Jill and Andrew McIlvaine, was a member of the National Honor Society, member of the Future Teachers of America Club and Student Council class president. She belonged to the Palmetto Dunes Turtle Trackers and played varsity soccer. McIlvaine will study computer science at Wake Forest University. Valedictorian Owen Baker, son of Cara and Brian Baker, was the student body president, founder-president of the Trinity Investment Club and three-year varsity soccer player who volunteered with Operation Christmas Child. Baker will study finance and business information systems at the University of Pittsburgh’s business program. Valedictorian Kristina Bozek, daughter of Lori and Jim Bozek, was a member of the National Honor Society, an AP Scholar and Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete, and a decorated athlete, including four-year varsity letterman and captain of the tennis team. Bozek will major in human biology and play softball at Central Connecticut State University. Valedictorian Aiden DeWalt, the son of Kandi and Thomas DeWalt, was a member of the National Honors Society, copresident of the German Club and formatting and design editor of the school’s Literary Journal who works as a service leader at Chipotle. He plans to major in marine biology on the pre-med track at the University of Pittsburgh. Valedictorian Hannah Eisiminger, daughter of Dyann and Robert Eisiminger, was a member of the National Honors Society, co-editor in chief of the Istoria Literary Journal and feature editor of The Hiller newspaper who won the Kirk Moninger Dedication Award for community service and involvement. Eisiminger will study neuroscience on the pre-med track at the University of Virginia. Valedictorian Rayne Elling, daughter of Julie and David Elling, will major in computer science at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Valedictorian Rylee Elling, daughter of Julie and David Elling, plans to study business analytics at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Valedictorian Paige Keener, daughter of Jacki and Ron Keener, was a National Honor Society member and Tri-M Music Honor Society member who served as soprano section leader of the chamber choir and was part of the Shirley Tempos A Capella Troupe. Keener will major in sociocultural anthropology at Boston University. Valedictorian Brett Phillips, son of Susan and Scott Phillips, was a member of the National Honor Society, varsity swim team captain, and recipient of the the National School Orchestra Award who won two Scholastic Art and Writing silver keys. He was a member of the Pittsburgh Youth Philharmonic Orchestra and will attend the University of Richmond, pre-med track, this fall. Valedictorian Emma Riddell, daughter of Karry and Pete Riddell, was secretary of the National Honor Society, section editor of the Literary Journal, editor-in-chief and sports editor of The Hiller and 2023 Miss Dance of Pennsylvania 3rd Runner-up. She was the competition team captain and studio assistant/student teacher at Moschetta’s Performing Arts Center. Riddell will study biomedical engineering at Drexel University. Valedictorian Eden Williamson, daughter of Brenda and Michael Williamson, was a National Honors Society and Academic League member, a two-time team captain of Trinity Girls Varsity basketball and co-founder of the Trout in the Classroom Club who was named Tri-County Athletic Directors Association Female Scholar Athlete of the Year. Williamson volunteers at St. James Parish and with Trinity Youth Basketball camp and will study pre-health and play basketball at New York University. {related_content_uuid}b95e0f44-98e5-47f1-8fac-a20185fafde2{/related_content_uuid}
You’re not seeing double: When Trinity High School’s 10 valedictorians take the stage to deliver speeches at Friday evening’s commencement, two of those students are identical twins Rayne and Rylee Elling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.