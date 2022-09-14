IMG_0560.jpg

Folks from Washington County and beyond are invited to run or walk in Canonsburg’s first Tunnel to Towers 5K on Saturday. First responders and military personnel will be on site, and the annual Oktoberfest begins early so participants and spectators can come for a workout and stay for a festival.

On Saturday, Canonsburg Borough – best known for its annual Fourth of July celebration, which starts with the Whiskey Rebellion race – will for the first time host the Tunnel 2 Towers 5K Race & Walk, to raise awareness of and funds for the national nonprofit.

“Tunnel 2 Towers is an organization that was designed to support first responders and military people in their greatest time of need, and they demonstrated that over the past 21 years,” said Tony Colaizzo, event co-director. “It’s just really gratifying that there’s been so much of a flow of support for an organization that supports us.”

