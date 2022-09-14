On Saturday, Canonsburg Borough – best known for its annual Fourth of July celebration, which starts with the Whiskey Rebellion race – will for the first time host the Tunnel 2 Towers 5K Race & Walk, to raise awareness of and funds for the national nonprofit.
“Tunnel 2 Towers is an organization that was designed to support first responders and military people in their greatest time of need, and they demonstrated that over the past 21 years,” said Tony Colaizzo, event co-director. “It’s just really gratifying that there’s been so much of a flow of support for an organization that supports us.”
Tunnel 2 Towers was founded in 2001, following the Sept. 11 attacks on American soil. Stephen Gerard Siller, a firefighter for Brooklyn’s Squad 1, was headed to the golf course after a long shift when the first plane struck the North Tower.
Siller called his wife, parked his car at the mouth of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel and raced, in 60 pounds of gear, to Ground Zero, where he sacrificed his life to save others.
The nonprofit, founded by Siller’s family, honors the hero’s memory and provides for veterans and other first responders and their families by paying mortgages and providing accessible housing. This year, the nonprofit launched its Veteran Homelessness project, with a commitment to house more than 500 homeless veterans by the end of 2022.
“One of our things was to show Tunnels 2 Towers how Washington County supports (military and first responders),” Colaizzo said. “Our goal was (to raise) about $100,000, and no one thought we were serious. With our in-kind donations and our cash donations, we’re over $75,000, and we’re well over $10,000 in registrations. We might have an outside shot for $90,000. The most gratifying (part), by far, is the community’s response and participation.”
There’s still time to donate and register for the race, which will welcome nearly 400 runners to the starting line at Canon McMillan Memorial Stadium the morning of Sept. 17. Colaizzo said day-of registration begins at 7 a.m.
Before and after the race, participants and spectators are invited to meet local first responders and military personnel. Colaizzo said the FBI, Air Force and Army will each display equipment near the starting line, and folks are invited to meet state police officers, too.
Veteran-comprised The J. Craiger Band will set the mood as racers take their marks, get set and go at 8:30 a.m.
Grandpa Joe’s has a special treat for all runners and walkers at the race’s halfway point, and the town’s Oktoberfest begins early Saturday so racers, their friends and family can refuel with food and brews, and take in the sights and sounds of autumn’s first big festival.
Colaizzo said Canonsburg’s Tunnels 2 Towers race would not be possible without 40 area sponsors, or the support of Washington County commissioners, borough council, and the community.
“Just across the board, thank you,” he said. “Please bring people down, register, donate and learn and become part of something positive.”
