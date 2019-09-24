Transitional Paths to Independent Living, the Washington-based social service agency providing a range of services to people with disabilities, announced Tuesday it is merging with Voices for Independence, a similar organization based in Erie.
The merger is expected to be finalized late in 2019 and become effective in January 2020, a news release announcing the merger said.
Eventually, the new organization will be named Voices for Independence, the release said.
"The new organization will be headquartered in Erie, but maintain a strong and expanding presence in Southwestern Pennsylvania following the opening of the first phase of a new program and community center in Washington," the release said.
Once the merger is completed, Shona Eakin will serve as CEO, replacing Kathleen Kleinmann, who is retiring this month. The merger will maintain and expand staffing levels, along with planned increases in programming and services to benefit consumers, the release said.