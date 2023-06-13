On Wednesday, the Washington County Sheriff Department will unveil a new piece of equipment to benefit the community during the Troop B Camp Cadet Showcase, the first in a series of events sponsored jointly by state police and Crazy Horse Coffee.
The showcase runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at Crazy Horse Coffee, 900 Wildflower Circle, Washington.
“We got a donation for a pedal cart roadster,” said Deputy Elizabeth Davidson. “We’re going to unveil it for the first time and let the community use it.”
The roadster will enhance the department’s DUI/Safe Driving programming. Last year, the sheriff’s department received a donation of fatal vision, or “drunk goggles,” which, when paired with the Roadster, will make for impactful learning county-wide.
“The roadster’s so fun. It’s going to be such a great piece of equipment the schools can utilize before prom or homecoming. Kids can drive it and see what it’s like to be impaired,” Davidson said. “We would actually have that education available for any school or community. What we’re hoping to do is a weeklong education at most schools to really drive home, man, don’t drive impaired.”
The showcase event aims to highlight the Troop B Camp Cadet program and connect the community with law enforcement. Officers will be on site to answer questions and talk with community members, and Crazy Horse Coffee will sling special lattes, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the state police’s Troop B Camp Cadet program.
“Coffee with a Cop is a great program by itself. It gives people an opportunity to just have a conversation with first responders. We figured, how could we take it to the next step?” said Trooper Rocco Gagliardi. “What if we did these mini showcases? They’ll (the public) get to have this education component to it.”
The education varies week to week. All are being held at Crazy Horse Coffee.
On June 21, area first responders will be on site from 4 to 6 p.m. showcasing technology. The sheriff department is flying its drones that day, Davidson said, while other departments highlight various gadgets.
June 28 is K-9 demonstration day – “Who doesn’t want to go see a couple of dogs?” Gagliardi laughed – from 9 to 11 a.m. The four-part series ends with a Touch-a-Truck event from 4 to 6 p.m. July 5.
“The kids get to come in the vehicles and turn on the lights and sirens, see some of the equipment,” Davidson said. “It’s loud, it’s fun and the kids get to see all the stuff. It’s pretty cool.”
Along with the sheriff’s cars, attendees will have the opportunity to see a variety of first responder vehicles.
“We’ll have police, fire, EMS. I’ll have a PennDOT vehicle there. I’m working to see if I can get a construction and military vehicle,” Gagliardi said.
The four-part series has grown into a true community event, with North and South Strabane police and fire departments scheduled to participate in the showcase.
“A lot of the departments within the area are helping out,” Gagliardi said. “You’ll see a lot of departments there with their own K-9s, their own technology, cars, you name it.”
The joint effort is something not seen very often, something Gagliardi is proud of.
Davidson is excited to be part of the fun.
“Our end goal is always to build a better relationship with our community,” said Davidson, adding the sheriff’s department works closely with the state police and collaborates with the Bigs in Blue program. “My end goal is always education and prevention. Anything we can do to help people make better choices as far as drugs and alcohol.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.