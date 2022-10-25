Trinity North was shades of pink Friday, when students and staff wore their favorite pink tees and accessories to raise breast cancer awareness.
Each October, the elementary school participates in Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, Trinity North hosted a three-day pink lemonade and pink popcorn sale, and raised $1,098 for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.