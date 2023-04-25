Circle K

Jon Andreassi/Observer-Reporter

Police blocked off the area surrounding the Circle K in Carmichaels following the shootout March 3, 2022.

 Jon Andreassi

The trial for one of five teens accused of getting into a public shootout with each other outside a Carmichaels gas station last March is expected to begin at the Greene County Courthouse today.

Opening statements in the attempted homicide trial for 17-year-old Christopher Emmett McKenzie were supposed to begin Monday, but the start was pushed back a day after the defendant’s attorney learned that prosecutors had additional video footage from police officers at the scene.

