During what has been a fairly dry week, work on the courthouse roof in bright sunshine Thursday morning progressed toward completion. The county commissioners in May entered into a $1.7 million contract with Allegheny Restoration Inc., Pittsburgh, paying for dome repairs and repointing the courthouse and Family Court Center tile roofs from allocations made to county government under Act 13, the impact fee on unconventional natural gas wells.
Toiling atop courthouse roof
Barbara Miller
Staff Writer
Staff Writer Barbara S. Miller is a graduate of Washington & Jefferson College. She covers Washington County government, courts and general assignments.
