Absentee ballots sent to the Washington County Elections Office are pictured in this file photo.

Today is the final day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot for the May 16 primary, although elections officials in the area are urging voters to come in-person to the county offices to apply for a ballot in order to immediately return it.

While there’s still another week to go before the primary, the quick turnaround means it’s unlikely elections offices will be able to mail a ballot to a voter’s house and then have it returned before the 8 p.m. deadline on Election Day.

