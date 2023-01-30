Three young women from Washington County have been chosen for the Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania’s 18 Under 18 Class of 2023 for their local entrepreneurial and advocacy efforts.
Bristol Joseph, 10, of South Strabane; Grace Reid-Vensel, 17, of North Franklin; and Mallory Schreiber, 18, of Finleyville, were selected from a diverse group of more than 100 student nominees to interview alongside 32 finalists.
The three advanced to the select 18 and are attending classes, representing the area and enjoying recognition as their faces appear alongside other student change-makers on Lamar Advertising Billboards throughout the greater Pittsburgh area until a recognition ceremony at Acrisure Stadium’s UPMC Club on Feb. 7.
“We get to go on the field,” smiled Joseph, a fourth-grader at Trinity North Elementary and the youngest representative, who was nominated by her mother, Joanna Joseph, for her Monarch butterfly advocacy.
When Joseph learned the Monarch butterfly population was declining dramatically several years ago, the young environmentalist launched the Magical Milkweed Market, through which she grows and sells native milkweed plants at Washington County markets, farms and events.
The plants offer Monarchs passing through during the Great Migration a place to rest or lay eggs; Monarch butterflies lay eggs exclusively on milkweed plants.
Joseph has spoken about the Monarch butterfly and the importance of milkweed at Citizens Library in Washington and before South Strabane’s Green Team, which she was invited to join, and plans to, with the help of her 18 Under 18 connections, expand the Magical Milkweed Market.
“One of the kids (Elijah Majocha) ... at his school, they built a big greenhouse. He got a huge grant. He told Bristol that he would like to invest in her market,” said Bristol’s’ father, Jason Joseph.
Bristol Joseph will start growing milkweed within the month and dreams of selling the plant online, to supplement her in-person market. The gymnast with Olympic goals said she’s in the Monarch-saving business for the long haul.
“Whenever I’m older, like all the rest of the kids at 18 Under 18, it could definitely be bigger, especially with Elijah’s investment. Everybody kind of has clubs at their school in the 18 Under 18. I could have that, where I could get some more people to help sell it, and it not just be me,” she said.
Along with her conservation efforts, Joseph hosts an educational YouTube channel, Bristol’s 5 Minute Adventures, where she shares her travels and educates on the environment.
“I think the biggest thing is, she’s brought a lot of awareness,” said Jason Joseph.
“I don’t think she realizes it yet, how big of a deal it is,” he said. “I think these connections that she’ll be able to make – they have connections all over the country that can help you with different things as you go through life as being a member of Junior Achievement.”
Bristol Joseph is enjoying connecting with older area students whose goals align with her own.
Students like Reid-Vensel, who last year founded the nonprofit LuLu’s Free Store, which provides dignified, transaction-free shopping to low-income individuals and anyone experiencing hard times.
“I would love to organize a 5K for the summer to help fundraise for a van, because the ultimate goal is to be able to travel across the commonwealth and give that service to the doorstep of those who need it,” said Reid-Vensel, whose pop-up shop began at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School and branched organically into the community.
Reid-Vensel has also worked to bring feminine hygiene products to restrooms at Lincoln Park, where the senior from North Franklin studies theater, serves as student council president and looks forward to a career in politics with a focus on advocacy.
Reid-Vensel said it’s “a large burden to carry” knowing others depend on her work, and so she reached out to The Honey Pot Company – and was surprised to hear back from the corporation.
“That’s just so touching to know that huge companies like The Honey Pot can support small schools like mine,” she said.
Junior Achievement’s courses help those in the 18 Under 18 reach the next level by offering the Intern to VP Professional Branding and Leadership Development Training Program, through Moments of Focus LLC. The course teaches personal branding, cross-divisional networking and professional development.
Mallory Schreiber, a senior at Bentworth High School, has experience in networking and professional development. After working with members of the Society of Women Engineers in Pittsburgh, Schreiber founded a SWE chapter at Bentworth so other young women could explore careers in STEM. She’s looking forward to expanding the club to middle school girls, giving them early access to potential STEM careers.
A student-athlete who recently completed an engineering internship with Range Resources, Schreiber also has experience organizing events. In tandem with Dress for Success, she initiated a virtual event for Bentworth High School women to meet with area professionals. Last fall, Schreiber was a featured speaker at a Dress for Success event, where she recounted her internship experience with Range and encouraged female students to seek professional opportunities in STEM while still in high school.
Schreiber serves as vice president of the Bearcats’ Leo (Leadership, experience, opportunity) Club and belongs to Equitrans Midstream’s ASPIRE Program, through which she receives professional mentorship and attends events.
She also initiated a police appreciation service project and volunteers for a local hospice organization.
All three Washington County women serving as role models through involvement with JA’s 18 Under 18 are looking forward to the recognition ceremony Feb. 7, which is open to the public.
Tickets may be purchased online at https://westernpa.ja.org/events/18-under-eighteen.
