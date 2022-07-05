Dust off your running shoes and dig out your poncho: Greene County’s rainiest 5K race is back.
“This will be the 42nd (Rain Day) race,” said Keith Davin, executive director of the Greene County Habitat for Humanity, and the race’s organizer.
“It would’ve been the 44th. It was, up until COVID, the longest continually-run race in the tri-state area. COVID put us down for two years, but we’re coming back.”
The Rain Day race is scheduled for Saturday, July 23 – a prelude, of sorts, to Waynesburg’s Rain Day fest the following week.
Kids are invited to race in the one-mile fun run before competitors gather at the starting line at the intersection of High and Porter streets shortly before 9 a.m.
The start gun goes off at 9 a.m. sharp, and it’s off to the Rain Day races.
Whether you’re first or last, as long as you cross the finish line, there’s a free hot dog waiting, courtesy of Greene County Habitat for Humanity.
Davin said he hopes to cheer at least 200 racers across the finish line on July 23.
“Our goal is to get it back underway. Two years is a long time to be out. We don’t want it to drop off,” he said. “We’d love to see a couple hundred participants. That might be a little ambitious for this year.”
Davin said other local race organizers are reporting an uptick in runners and walkers, though entries aren’t quite hitting pre-COVID numbers. The race is an important event not only because it brings the community together, but because 100% of the proceeds benefit the local Habitat for Humanity.
Since 1985, Greene County Habitat for Humanity has worked on 68 projects locally and served more than 250 county residents by providing affordable housing, Davin said.
To register for the race, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Waynesburg/GreeneCountyHabitatforHumanityRainDayRace.
Brochures are also available to download on the Greene County Habitat for Humanity website, and can be turned into the nonprofit before race day. Learn more about Habitat for Humanity and sign up for the Rain Day Race at https://gchpa.com/.