As the 2023 NFL season approaches, it's worth taking a moment to reflect on the previous year's surprises. From upsets to comebacks, the 2022 season had its fair share of unexpected twists and turns that at times left fans on the edge of their seats.
Surprising performances from the 2022 NFL Season
The 103rd NFL season had several surprises, some positive and others not. The Los Angeles Rams, who were the reigning champions, had a disappointing Super Bowl performance and went on to have the worst slump in NFL history. A lot of their fans relying on NFL lines, odds and predictions to place bets on them were quite disappointed with their performance. They lost the NFL Kickoff Game Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills and never fully bounced back. Instead of being the first NFL team after the New England Patriots since 2004, to repeat their championship victory, they ended the season with a record of 5-12 and became the defending champions with the most losses. They were the first reigning champions to have a losing record the following season after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003 and were the first to miss the playoffs since the Denver Broncos in 2016.
There's hope for football fans in New York for the 2023 NFL season
There was also some positive news for football fans in New York as both the New York Giants and New York Jets exceeded expectations. The Jets began the season with a 7-4 record, while the Giants made it to the NFC Divisional round before losing to the Eagles. Both teams hired new head coaches within the past two seasons and have a lot of young talent. There are technically three New York teams, with the Buffalo Bills being the most promising among them and one of the top favorites expected to win the Super Bowl in 2023.
What players received individual awards in the 2022 season?
The 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony has celebrated another year of excellence across the league. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the first female host in the event's history, the ceremony featured the announcement of The Associated Press' NFL awards and unveiled the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. The complete list of winners announced at the Phoenix Symphony Hall included Patrick Mahomes as the AP Most Valuable Player, Brian Daboll as the AP Coach of the Year, Geno Smith as the AP Comeback Player of the Year, Justin Jefferson as the AP Offensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa as the AP Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett Wilson as the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Sauce Gardner as the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Which team had the best regular season record in 2022?
The regular season of the NFL spanned 18 weeks and saw the Philadelphia Eagles, champions of the NFC East, and the Kansas City Chiefs, champions of the AFC West, finish with the best records in the league at 14-3. They were joined by the Buffalo Bills (13-3), San Francisco 49ers (13-4), and Minnesota Vikings (13-4), who also won their respective division titles. In addition, the Cincinnati Bengals, with a record of 12-4, had the top record in the AFC for teams that did not win division titles, while the Dallas Cowboys, with a record of 12-5, had the top record in the NFC for non-division-winning teams. The performances of these teams in the regular season set the stage for an exciting postseason as they vied for a spot in the Super Bowl.
Overall, the regular season was full of surprises, with upsets and unexpected victories throughout the league. The strong performances of the teams showcase the depth and talent of the NFL and set high expectations for the playoffs.
