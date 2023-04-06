Spring has sprung, but Wednesday felt like summer, with temperatures in Southwestern Pennsylvania soaring into the 80s. People of all ages swapped sweaters for lighter apparel and spent the day at local parks and trails.
Deacon Courtwright, 3, of Canonsburg, led his father, Kevin Courtwright, around Town Park, sliding and climbing on all the playgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.