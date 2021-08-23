The newly built Fort Cherry connector road in Robinson Township, Washington County, will be closed four days a week beginning today as part of a six-week project on the Southern Beltway Project, according to a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission news release.
The Fort Cherry Connector Road will be closed to traffic between Noblestown Road and State Route 980 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, the release said.
The Turnpike Commission said drivers will be able to use Noblestown Road as an alternate route.
The work is expected to last approximately six weeks while crews finish erosion and sediment work on the slopes adjacent to the roadway, the release said.
Emergency vehicles will still have access to the connector road.