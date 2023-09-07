September typically marks the start of sweater weather. But on Wednesday, people were dressed for sweating weather, as temperatures soared into the 90s for the second day in a row. A group gathered at Canonsburg Town Park for friendly games of pickle ball while others spent the afternoon working in the heat. “I was just bored at home,” laughed Jimmy Cruz, who shot and scored again and again on the North Strabane’s soccer fields. “I played soccer my whole life,” and the heat couldn’t keep him indoors, he said. That sentiment was shared by Ann Coffaro, of Upper St. Clair, who made a couple of great shots on the pickle ball court. “It’s a beautiful place,” she said of Canonsburg’s Town Park, despite the heat. “It’s a lot of fun.”
editor's pick
Sweating weather
Tags
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
