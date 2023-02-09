Lam 1

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Keven Van Lam, who is charged in connection with the Nov. 5 shooting death of Boyke Budiarachman in Rostraver Township, is escorted by a sheriff’s deputy from the Westmoreland County Courthouse in this December photo.

The state Superior Court ruled Wednesday that the public docket in the Rostraver Township homicide last year should be unsealed immediately, although details about the investigation will remain a secret until after next week’s preliminary hearing.

The court order means that the criminal charges and bail information for suspect Keven Van Lam in connection with the Nov. 5 shooting death of Boyke Budiarachman must be released and available for public review through the state’s online criminal justice database.

