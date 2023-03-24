Hollywood casino

Katherine Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

Entrance of the Hollywood Casino at The Meadows

The Philadelphia Eagles’ narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl last month led to big gains for the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows.

The North Strabane casino reported a whopping 124% increase in revenue in February compared to the same month in 2022. According to figures released by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), the casino brought in $26.5 million in total revenue in February, compared to $11.8 million in February 2022. Sports wagering fueled the increase, said Doug Harbach, a spokesman for the PGCB. In February 2022, the Hollywood Casino lost $3.2 million in sports wagering revenue, but made $10.2 million this year.

