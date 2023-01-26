North Strabane Township should begin the search for a police chief immediately, according to results of a department study presented Tuesday during the monthly supervisors meeting.
Last June, supervisors approved a qualitative study of the police department. In July 2022, supervisors allocated $30,500 from the general fund for the seven-month study.
Conducting the study were Dr. James Lauria, who serves as chief of police for Oakdale Borough and adjunct professor at Robert Morris and Duquesne universities; Dr. Michael Hummel, professor of criminal justice and security studies, doctoral professor of Doctorate of Criminal Justice and coordinator for the Police Academy at CALU/IUP at PennWest California University; and Dr. Christopher Wydra, associate professor, program coordinator, Master of Arts in Criminal Justice Studies – Applied Criminology and Forensic Linguistics, at PennWest.
The group collected and assessed anonymous answers to questionnaires completed by township police and department personnel.
Study results were presented by Hummel Tuesday evening.
According to the study, which predated the department’s restructuring at the end of last year, the police department’s biggest strengths are training, quality of patrol officers and the leadership of then-sergeants Michael Miller and Matthew Mancini.
The department’s biggest failures, according to data, are the police chief and leadership of two sergeants and one lieutenant, Hummel said.
“Two sergeants identified as leadership failures are still in their positions,” said Hummel. “The chief already retired. He’s not here, and that’s a good thing.”
While the township did not disclose why Hughes left his position, the separation agreement cited the department’s restructuring as a reason for Hughes’ resignation.
Under the restructuring, fire assistant Chief Rich Yosi handles the department’s daily operations. Mancini, who in October was promoted to captain, oversees the police department’s day-to-day operations.
North Strabane does not have a chief of police.
“I recommend you do a search for a police chief immediately,” Hummel told supervisors.
Township manager Andy Walz said Tuesday night’s meeting was the first time supervisors saw the study’s results.
Walz said supervisors will discuss and take into consideration the study’s conclusions and recommendations, but did not commit to the immediate search for a police chief.
“Right now, we have the system we have,” Walz said.
Also Tuesday, supervisors approved the public safety director to begin testing for part-time police officers and voted to promote Sgt. Mike Miller to the rank of lieutenant, patrol, and to promote Brian Korey to detective.
